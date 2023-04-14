JMP Securities Maintains Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.63% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duolingo, Inc. is $127.06. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.63% from its latest reported closing price of $136.08.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo, Inc. is $473MM, an increase of 28.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avory & Company holds 43K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 99.93% over the last quarter.

FNKFX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock K6 Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 92.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 1,052.95% over the last quarter.

Lombard Odier Asset Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NSIDX - Northern Small Cap Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 28.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo, Inc.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.28%, a decrease of 36.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 27,994K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Duolingo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

