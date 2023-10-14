JMP Securities Maintains Doma Holdings Inc - (DOMA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Doma Holdings Inc - (NYSE:DOMA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 642.76% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Doma Holdings Inc - is 31.79. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 642.76% from its latest reported closing price of 4.28.

The projected annual revenue for Doma Holdings Inc - is 451MM, an increase of 22.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doma Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 89 owner(s) or 51.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOMA is 0.02%, a decrease of 42.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.43% to 3,963K shares. The put/call ratio of DOMA is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMCDX - Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund holds 1,224K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 45.28% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 595K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,879K shares, representing a decrease of 2,400.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 52.04% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 573K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 44.67% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 490K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,242K shares, representing a decrease of 2,400.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 55.19% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 471K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 43.21% over the last quarter.

Doma Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Doma (formerly States Title Holding, Inc.) is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands - States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) - offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma's clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States.

