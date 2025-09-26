JMP Securities Maintains Dave (DAVE) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Dave (NasdaqGM:DAVE) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.09% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dave is $268.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.09% from its latest reported closing price of $223.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dave is 388MM, a decrease of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 41.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVE is 0.42%, an increase of 13.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.20% to 11,587K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,069K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 152.02% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 535K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing a decrease of 86.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 10.56% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 506K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 83.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 1,428.59% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 494K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 171.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 444K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares , representing an increase of 31.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 318.08% over the last quarter.

