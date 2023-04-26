JMP Securities Maintains CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CureVac N.V. is 18.21. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 151.22% from its latest reported closing price of 7.25.

The projected annual revenue for CureVac N.V. is 74MM, a decrease of 23.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in CureVac N.V.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVAC is 0.36%, an increase of 150.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.36% to 12,252K shares. The put/call ratio of CVAC is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 1,981K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 96.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 2,078.35% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds 1,626K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares, representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 29.21% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,400K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 866K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 38.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 25,045.00% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 599K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 31.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

CureVac N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CureVac N.V. operates as a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid that has the potential to improve the lives of people. CureVac serves customers worldwide.

