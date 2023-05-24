JMP Securities Maintains CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTI BioPharma is 11.49. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.78% from its latest reported closing price of 8.99.

The projected annual revenue for CTI BioPharma is 161MM, an increase of 112.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTI BioPharma. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTIC is 0.16%, a decrease of 26.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 117,732K shares. The put/call ratio of CTIC is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 14,209K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,979K shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 8,963K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 8,813K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 6,536K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares, representing an increase of 24.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,960K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CTI BioPharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The company concentrates its efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, the company has recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

