JMP Securities Maintains CorMedix (CRMD) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 213.33% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CorMedix is 15.98. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 213.33% from its latest reported closing price of 5.10.

The projected annual revenue for CorMedix is 4MM, an increase of 6,531.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in CorMedix. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMD is 0.01%, an increase of 40.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 11,245K shares. The put/call ratio of CRMD is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Holdings holds 2,952K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,952K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 36.33% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 1,551K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,194K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 43.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 374K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 4.87% over the last quarter.

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath™, a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The Company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. Neutrolin™ is CE Marked and marketed in Europe and other territories as a medical device.

