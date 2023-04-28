JMP Securities Maintains Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NYSE:NET) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share is 73.63. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $124.64. The average price target represents an increase of 23.58% from its latest reported closing price of 59.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share is 1,331MM, an increase of 26.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NET is 0.49%, a decrease of 7.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 284,004K shares. The put/call ratio of NET is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 26,335K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,725K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 15,867K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,069K shares, representing an increase of 49.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 52.61% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 15,454K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,956K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 20.30% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 10,675K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,634K shares, representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 52.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,220K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,011K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 22.55% over the last quarter.

Cloudflare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cloudflare, Inc. is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Seattle, WA, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See all Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.