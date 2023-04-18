JMP Securities Maintains Churchill Downs (CHDN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Churchill Downs is $287.06. The forecasts range from a low of $257.55 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.57% from its latest reported closing price of $255.00.

The projected annual revenue for Churchill Downs is $2,561MM, an increase of 41.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACWDX - AMG Managers LMCG Small Cap Growth Fund CLASS N SHARES holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLGWX - Growth & Income Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 2.56% over the last quarter.

GUSA - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 4.23% over the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 46K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 7.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Churchill Downs. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHDN is 0.36%, an increase of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 34,081K shares. The put/call ratio of CHDN is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Churchill Downs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. It also owns and operates TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and it has seven retail sportsbooks. The Company is also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games.

