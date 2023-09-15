JMP Securities Maintains Century Casinos (CNTY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.17% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Casinos is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 90.17% from its latest reported closing price of 5.90.

The projected annual revenue for Century Casinos is 534MM, an increase of 15.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Casinos. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTY is 0.10%, a decrease of 20.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 25,597K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTY is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,612K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,088K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 9.80% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 2,025K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,644K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,320K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Century Casinos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino (“CMR”) in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. (“CBS”). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH (“CRM”), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates four ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

