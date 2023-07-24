JMP Securities Maintains C3.ai Inc - (AI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of C3.ai Inc - (NYSE:AI) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.15% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai Inc - is 27.43. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.15% from its latest reported closing price of 38.17.
The projected annual revenue for C3.ai Inc - is 325MM, an increase of 21.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai Inc -. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 25.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.28%, an increase of 196.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.44% to 53,029K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Baker Hughes Holdings holds 6,920K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,650K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,958K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 190.72% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,515K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 197.41% over the last quarter.
Voloridge Investment Management holds 1,785K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 54.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 490.44% over the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,571K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 47.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 444.31% over the last quarter.
C3.ai Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.
