JMP Securities Maintains Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.92% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Booking Holdings is 3,034.92. The forecasts range from a low of 2,121.00 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.92% from its latest reported closing price of 3,063.16.

The projected annual revenue for Booking Holdings is 19,506MM, an increase of 0.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 125.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKNG is 0.64%, an increase of 12.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 39,793K shares. The put/call ratio of BKNG is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,902K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 30.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,505K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 31.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,165K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 20.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 905K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 831K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Booking Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Booking Holdings is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com,KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.

