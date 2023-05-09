JMP Securities Maintains Booking Holdings (BKNG) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Booking Holdings is 2,833.40. The forecasts range from a low of 2,121.00 to a high of $3,601.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.35% from its latest reported closing price of 2,639.47.

The projected annual revenue for Booking Holdings is 19,506MM, an increase of 7.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 125.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKNG is 0.58%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 40,999K shares. The put/call ratio of BKNG is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,859K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,402K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares, representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 31.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,179K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 12.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 897K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 845K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Booking Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Booking Holdings is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com,KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.

