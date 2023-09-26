JMP Securities Maintains Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,101.90% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Benitec Biopharma is 69.36. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2,101.90% from its latest reported closing price of 3.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Benitec Biopharma is 0MM, a decrease of 32.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benitec Biopharma. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 17.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTC is 0.01%, an increase of 126.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 17,307K shares. The put/call ratio of BNTC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 10,000K shares representing 392.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 6,203K shares representing 243.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 769K shares representing 30.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 53K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 129.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 64.16% over the last quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Benitec Biopharma Ltd is an Australian biotechnology company founded in 1997. It is engaged in the development of gene-silencing therapies for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening diseases using DNA-directed RNA interference technology.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.