JMP Securities Maintains Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlanticus Holdings is 47.94. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 70.06% from its latest reported closing price of 28.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlanticus Holdings is 1,315MM, an increase of 276.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanticus Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLC is 0.02%, a decrease of 31.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 2,284K shares. The put/call ratio of ATLC is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 115K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 114K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 54.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 111K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 16.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 44.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 97K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 42.97% over the last quarter.

Atlanticus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1996, Atlanticus' business utilizes proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to the financially underserved consumer credit market. The company applies the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 17 million customers and $25 billion in consumer loans over their 24-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through their omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through its CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.