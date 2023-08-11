JMP Securities Maintains Athira Pharma (ATHA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 182.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Athira Pharma is 8.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 182.77% from its latest reported closing price of 3.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Athira Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athira Pharma. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHA is 0.07%, an increase of 55.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 26,144K shares. The put/call ratio of ATHA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,797K shares representing 12.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,350K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares, representing an increase of 20.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHA by 10.67% over the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 1,865K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simplify Asset Management holds 1,390K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company.

SURI - Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF holds 1,390K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company.

Athira Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.