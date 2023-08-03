JMP Securities Maintains Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ares Commercial Real Estate is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 3.28% from its latest reported closing price of 10.37.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Commercial Real Estate is 114MM, an increase of 301.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Commercial Real Estate. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRE is 0.07%, a decrease of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.99% to 24,252K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRE is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,522K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 18.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,146K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares, representing an increase of 38.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 80.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,111K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,058K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 960K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing a decrease of 73.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 53.08% over the last quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation.

