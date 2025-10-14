JMP Securities Maintains AMERISAFE (AMSF) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, JMP Securities maintained coverage of AMERISAFE (NasdaqGS:AMSF) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.42% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AMERISAFE is $55.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $42.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AMERISAFE is 308MM, an increase of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMERISAFE. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSF is 0.07%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 24,863K shares. The put/call ratio of AMSF is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,738K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 25.62% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,161K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 3.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,134K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 20.46% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 798K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares , representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 24.65% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 765K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 18.92% over the last quarter.

