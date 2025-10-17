JMP Securities Maintains American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, JMP Securities maintained coverage of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.48% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Healthcare REIT is $47.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 11.48% from its latest reported closing price of $42.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Healthcare REIT is 2,139MM, a decrease of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Healthcare REIT. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 10.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHR is 0.32%, an increase of 14.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.57% to 178,980K shares. The put/call ratio of AHR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,921K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,960K shares , representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 9,789K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,374K shares , representing a decrease of 26.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 56.48% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,899K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,745K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,821K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,022K shares , representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 26.17% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,319K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,559K shares , representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 27.52% over the last quarter.

