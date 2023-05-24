JMP Securities Maintains Alphabet Inc - (GOOGL) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Alphabet Inc - (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.99% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc - is 132.36. The forecasts range from a low of 105.75 to a high of $199.83. The average price target represents an increase of 7.99% from its latest reported closing price of 122.56.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc - is 315,766MM, an increase of 10.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5019 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc -. This is a decrease of 190 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.64%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 4,914,717K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 181,670K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178,774K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 13.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138,071K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 130,735K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 118,577K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,078K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 107,419K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,780K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

