JMP Securities Maintains ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (ABVX) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, JMP Securities maintained coverage of ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ABVX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.42% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt is $111.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.82 to a high of $148.09. The average price target represents an increase of 36.42% from its latest reported closing price of $82.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt is 62MM, an increase of 932.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABVX is 0.94%, an increase of 43.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 31,675K shares. The put/call ratio of ABVX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 6,057K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,480K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares , representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 17.87% over the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 3,071K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing an increase of 28.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 1,674K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares , representing an increase of 24.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 48.78% over the last quarter.

