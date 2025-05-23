JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of TeraWulf (BIT:1WULF) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of TeraWulf (BIT:1WULF) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeraWulf. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WULF is 0.23%, an increase of 16.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.31% to 226,291K shares.

Bank Of America holds 11,775K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing an increase of 93.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WULF by 70.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,579K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,342K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WULF by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,410K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,637K shares , representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WULF by 46.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,252K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,087K shares , representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WULF by 38.82% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,727K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,764K shares , representing an increase of 29.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WULF by 38.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

