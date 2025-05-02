JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of SoFi Technologies (BIT:1SOFI) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies (BIT:1SOFI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 11.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SOFI is 0.21%, an increase of 12.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 562,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,380K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,423K shares , representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 105.50% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 31,318K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares , representing an increase of 94.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 3,233.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,256K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,015K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 109.25% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 19,479K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,935K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,619K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.