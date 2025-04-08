JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Rapport Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RAPP) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 336.70% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rapport Therapeutics is $38.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 336.70% from its latest reported closing price of $8.72 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapport Therapeutics. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 28.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAPP is 0.59%, an increase of 57.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.69% to 39,896K shares. The put/call ratio of RAPP is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp V holds 7,135K shares representing 19.55% ownership of the company.

Arch Venture holds 3,729K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,941K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,603K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,498K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

