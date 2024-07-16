JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Progyny (PGNY) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Progyny (NasdaqGS:PGNY) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.20% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Progyny is $38.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 32.20% from its latest reported closing price of $29.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Progyny is 1,344MM, an increase of 21.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progyny. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGNY is 0.32%, an increase of 30.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 114,768K shares. The put/call ratio of PGNY is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 6,598K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,532K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares , representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 88.89% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,497K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,596K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 49.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,596K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Progyny Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. The company is redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.