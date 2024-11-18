News & Insights

JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Penguin Solutions (PENG) with Market Outperform Recommendation

November 18, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Penguin Solutions (NasdaqGS:PENG) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penguin Solutions. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENG is 0.17%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 73,143K shares. PENG / Penguin Solutions, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PENG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PENG / Penguin Solutions, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

BlackRock holds 8,509K shares representing 15.97% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,382K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 13.16% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,869K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Crosslink Capital holds 2,515K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,287K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

