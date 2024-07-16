JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Option Care Health (OPCH) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Option Care Health (NasdaqGS:OPCH) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.52% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Option Care Health is $40.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 33.52% from its latest reported closing price of $30.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Option Care Health is 4,007MM, a decrease of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Option Care Health. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPCH is 0.29%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 204,388K shares. The put/call ratio of OPCH is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,172K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,446K shares , representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 85.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,515K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,377K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 8.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,445K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,607K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5,313K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,224K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 86.83% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 5,171K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,483K shares , representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Option Care Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, the company works compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through its clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

