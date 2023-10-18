JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.17% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vigil Neuroscience is 19.82. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 201.17% from its latest reported closing price of 6.58.

The projected annual revenue for Vigil Neuroscience is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vigil Neuroscience. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 84.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIGL is 0.72%, a decrease of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 25,912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,837K shares representing 16.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northpond Ventures holds 4,214K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,180K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIGL by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,052K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,911K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243K shares, representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIGL by 57.09% over the last quarter.

