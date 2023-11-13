JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of V2X (VVX) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of V2X (NYSE:VVX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.46% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for V2X is 65.08. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 55.46% from its latest reported closing price of 41.86.

The projected annual revenue for V2X is 3,920MM, an increase of 0.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in V2X. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVX is 0.31%, an increase of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 32,060K shares. The put/call ratio of VVX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 18,967K shares representing 60.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 711K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 33.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 65.02% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 400K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 384K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 372K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 4.62% over the last quarter.

V2X Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vectrusis a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration servicesprimarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion.

