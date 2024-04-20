JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of RMR Group (RMR) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of RMR Group (NasdaqCM:RMR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.58% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for RMR Group is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.58% from its latest reported closing price of 22.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RMR Group is 948MM, an increase of 306.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in RMR Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMR is 0.06%, an increase of 11.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 13,850K shares. The put/call ratio of RMR is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 632K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 586K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing a decrease of 20.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 499K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 472K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 456K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 8.92% over the last quarter.

RMR Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.