JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Privia Health Group (PRVA) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.21% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is 34.32. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 64.21% from its latest reported closing price of 20.90.

The projected annual revenue for Privia Health Group is 2,783MM, an increase of 75.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Privia Health Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRVA is 0.19%, an increase of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 125,399K shares. The put/call ratio of PRVA is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 9,091K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,896K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,564K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 4.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,726K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,657K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,611K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,040K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,977K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 89.58% over the last quarter.

Privia Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

