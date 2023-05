JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Planet Labs PBC - (PL) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Planet Labs PBC - (NYSE:PL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC - is 8.06. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 100.95% from its latest reported closing price of 4.01.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Labs PBC - is 270MM, an increase of 41.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Labs PBC -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PL is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 121,763K shares. The put/call ratio of PL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 31,943K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,800K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 7,141K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,705K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,540K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PL by 23.81% over the last quarter.

Kim holds 5,187K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Planet Labs PBC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery.

