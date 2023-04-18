JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lexington Realty Trust is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.31% from its latest reported closing price of $9.59.

The projected annual revenue for Lexington Realty Trust is $345MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.30.

Lexington Realty Trust Declares $0.12 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $9.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.76%, the lowest has been 2.89%, and the highest has been 9.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.73 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMSX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Small-Cap Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,572K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Bailard holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 31.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 162.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 56.43% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS VARIABLE SERIES II - DWS Small Mid Cap Value VIP holds 155K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DHS - WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund N holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 19.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexington Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXP is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 317,115K shares. The put/call ratio of LXP is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

LXP Industrial Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lexington Realty Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions.

