JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) with Market Outperform Recommendation

On March 8, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Lantheus Holdings with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.67% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings is $108.85. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.67% from its latest reported closing price of $75.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lantheus Holdings is $1,049MM, an increase of 12.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.10.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,024K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,789K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,193K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares, representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 32.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,126K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,090K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 28.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,773K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 28.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 14.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNTH is 0.35%, a decrease of 19.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 82,519K shares. The put/call ratio of LNTH is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lantheus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow™ serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.