JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - (IRWD) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - (NASDAQ:IRWD) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.35% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 14.96. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.35% from its latest reported closing price of 9.63.

The projected annual revenue for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 449MM, an increase of 5.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRWD is 0.17%, a decrease of 14.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 186,213K shares. The put/call ratio of IRWD is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 16,390K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,470K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,707K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,670K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,578K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 0.65% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,258K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 5,801K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,172K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 376.40% over the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. The company discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

