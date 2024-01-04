JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:INO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.11% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is 1.22. The forecasts range from a low of 0.40 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 135.11% from its latest reported closing price of 0.52.

The projected annual revenue for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is 8MM, an increase of 877.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 17.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INO is 0.01%, a decrease of 55.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.52% to 57,535K shares. The put/call ratio of INO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,260K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,519K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,602K shares, representing a decrease of 37.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INO by 35.36% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,890K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,436K shares, representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INO by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,578K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,340K shares, representing a decrease of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INO by 23.55% over the last quarter.

VSTCX - Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 4,056K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV. INOVIO is the first and only company to have clinically demonstrated that a DNA medicine can be delivered directly into cells in the body via a proprietary smart device to produce a robust and tolerable immune response. INOVIO's lead immunotherapy candidate, VGX-3100, currently in Phase 3 trials for precancerous cervical dysplasia, cleared high-risk HPV-16 and/or HPV-18 in a Phase 2b clinical trial. High-risk HPV is responsible for 70% of cervical cancer, 91% of anal cancer, and 69% of vulvar cancer. Also in development are programs targeting HPV-related cancers and a rare HPV-related disease, recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP); non-HPV-related cancers glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and prostate cancer; as well as infectious disease DNA vaccine development programs in coronaviruses associated with COVID-19 diseases and MERS, Lassa fever, Ebola, and HIV. Partners and collaborators include Advaccine, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)/Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)/Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute (IVI), Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. INOVIO also is a proud recipient of 2020 Women on Boards 'W' designation recognizing companies with more than 20% women on their board of directors.

