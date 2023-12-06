JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Healthstream (HSTM) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Healthstream (NASDAQ:HSTM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.26% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthstream is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.26% from its latest reported closing price of 25.84.

The projected annual revenue for Healthstream is 290MM, an increase of 4.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthstream. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSTM is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 24,133K shares. The put/call ratio of HSTM is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,637K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 844K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 763K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing a decrease of 31.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 31.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 722K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 635K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Healthstream Background Information



HealthStream is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations' greatest asset: their people. Its unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream's corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee.

