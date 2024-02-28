JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Gritstone bio (GRTS) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Gritstone bio (NasdaqGS:GRTS) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 258.52% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gritstone bio is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 258.52% from its latest reported closing price of 2.84.

The projected annual revenue for Gritstone bio is 6MM, a decrease of 40.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gritstone bio. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRTS is 0.06%, an increase of 83.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.64% to 43,829K shares. The put/call ratio of GRTS is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 5,873K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,509K shares, representing a decrease of 44.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRTS by 38.47% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,975K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,925K shares, representing a decrease of 49.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRTS by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 3,561K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,489K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,999K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRTS by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Gritstone Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars-first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGETM, which is designed to predict antigens that are presented on the surface of cells, such as tumor or virally-infected cells, that can be seen by the immune system; and, second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing these antigens to potentially drive the patient's immune system to specifically attack and destroy disease-causing cells. The company's lead oncology programs include an individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, and an 'off-the-shelf' shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, which are being evaluated in clinical studies. The company also has a bispecific antibody (BiSAb) program for solid tumors in lead optimization. Within its infectious disease pipeline, Gritstone is advancing CORAL, a COVID-19 program to develop a second-generation vaccine, with support from departments within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a license agreement with La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Additionally, the company has a global collaboration for the development of a therapeutic HIV vaccine with Gilead Sciences.

