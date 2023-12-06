JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Evolent Health Inc - (EVH) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Evolent Health Inc - (NYSE:EVH) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.99% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health Inc - is 46.41. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 63.99% from its latest reported closing price of 28.30.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health Inc - is 1,695MM, a decrease of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.34%, a decrease of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 145,632K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,048K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,869K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 87.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,239K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,865K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,677K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 2.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,370K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Evolent Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

