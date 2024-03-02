JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Elevation Oncology (ELEV) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 1, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Elevation Oncology (NasdaqGS:ELEV) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.94% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Elevation Oncology is 6.46. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 28.94% from its latest reported closing price of 5.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elevation Oncology is 8MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevation Oncology. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELEV is 0.05%, a decrease of 34.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.44% to 26,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 3,668K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEV by 51.34% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,990K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEV by 31.48% over the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 2,914K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 2,835K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qiming U.S. Ventures Management holds 2,370K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elevation Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elevation Oncology is founded on the belief that every patient with cancer deserves to know what is driving the growth of their disease and have access to therapeutics that can stop it. The company makes genomic tests actionable by selectively developing drugs to inhibit the specific alterations that have been identified as drivers of disease. Together with its peers Elevation Oncology works towards a future in which each unique test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine to enable an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Its lead candidate, seribantumab, inhibits tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being clinically tested in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study for patients with tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 fusion. Details on CRESTONE are available at www.NRG1fusion.com.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.