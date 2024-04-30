JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Dave (DAVE) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Dave (NasdaqGM:DAVE) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.52% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dave is 6.99. The forecasts range from a low of 6.92 to a high of $7.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 85.52% from its latest reported closing price of 48.24.

The projected annual revenue for Dave is 331MM, an increase of 27.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVE is 0.16%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 1,709K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NVP Associates holds 583K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 501K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 214K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 54K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dave Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave helps its more than 11 million customers budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit.

