JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Chewy (CHWY) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chewy is $46.36. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $71.14. The average price target represents an increase of 31.58% from its latest reported closing price of $35.23.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is $11,376MM, an increase of 12.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steward Financial Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 70.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 266.61% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 2,118K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing an increase of 19.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 38.81% over the last quarter.

FIRST EAGLE FUNDS - First Eagle U.S. Smid Cap Opportunity Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 41.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.24%, a decrease of 31.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 443,638K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

Chewy Background Information

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

