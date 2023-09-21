JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.74% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadstone Net Lease is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 27.74% from its latest reported closing price of 15.97.

The projected annual revenue for Broadstone Net Lease is 427MM, a decrease of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadstone Net Lease. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNL is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 171,414K shares. The put/call ratio of BNL is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 13,905K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,295K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 12.07% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,608K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,721K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 2.50% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 5,988K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,475K shares, representing a decrease of 24.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 28.97% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,975K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,862K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 224.48% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,863K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,899K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Broadstone Net Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) invests in freestanding, single-tenant, net leased commercial properties located throughout the United States, primarily via sale and leaseback, lease assumption, and UPREIT transactions. UPREIT transactions (where 'UPREIT' means 'umbrella partnership real estate investment trust') provide a tax deferred exit strategy for owners of real estate who might otherwise recognize a significant taxable gain in a cash sale of a highly appreciated property with a low tax cost basis. With a diversified portfolio of 550 retail, healthcare, industrial, office and other properties in 40 states as of March 31, 2018, the REIT targets individual or portfolio acquisitions within the $5 million to $300 million range. There are currently more than 2,700 shareholders in BNL, which is externally managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC. BNL remains open for new investment by accredited investors on a monthly basis, with a minimum direct investment of $500,000. Shares are offered directly by BNL via private placement.

