JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) with Market Outperform Recommendation

January 04, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of AN2 Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ANTX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.85% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for AN2 Therapeutics is 25.84. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 38.85% from its latest reported closing price of 18.61.

The projected annual revenue for AN2 Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in AN2 Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANTX is 0.00%, a decrease of 58.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANTX / AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

