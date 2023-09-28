JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Allakos (ALLK) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 226.40% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allakos is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 226.40% from its latest reported closing price of 2.50.

The projected annual revenue for Allakos is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allakos. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLK is 0.14%, a decrease of 28.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 71,807K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLK is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,652K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,060K shares, representing an increase of 29.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 6.66% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 6,147K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 5,250K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,537K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 11.71% over the last quarter.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 4,888K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,852K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 68.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLK by 560.13% over the last quarter.

Allakos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allakos is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibodies that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The Company's lead antibody, lirentelimab (AK002), is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and a Phase 2/3 study in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Lirentelimab targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor selectively expressed on human mast cells and eosinophils. Inappropriately activated eosinophils and mast cells have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. Lirentelimab has been tested in multiple clinical studies. In these studies, lirentelimab eliminated blood and tissue eosinophils, inhibited mast cells and improved disease symptoms in patients with EG and/or EoD, EoE, mast cell gastrointestinal disease, severe allergic conjunctivitis, chronic urticaria and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

