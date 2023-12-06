JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Agilon Health (AGL) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.00% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilon Health is 22.98. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 108.00% from its latest reported closing price of 11.05.

The projected annual revenue for Agilon Health is 3,950MM, a decrease of 5.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilon Health. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.33% to 562,480K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 100,000K shares representing 24.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 51,405K shares representing 12.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,348K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 41,319K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,157K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 17.33% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 19,875K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,247K shares, representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,595K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,203K shares, representing an increase of 22.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 35.66% over the last quarter.

Agilon Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by its purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed the company to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

