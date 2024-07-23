JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of nCino (NCNO) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of nCino (NasdaqGS:NCNO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.11% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for nCino is $37.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.11% from its latest reported closing price of $33.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for nCino is 597MM, an increase of 21.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55, an increase of 1.17% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in nCino. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCNO is 0.40%, an increase of 18.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 123,276K shares. The put/call ratio of NCNO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 39,123K shares representing 34.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,148K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,270K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 29.34% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 6,578K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,031K shares , representing a decrease of 22.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 22.77% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,986K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,045K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,018K shares , representing a decrease of 31.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Ncino Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

nCino is a financial technology company founded in 2011. It is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. Their cloud-based banking software is built on the Salesforce platform for financial institutions to streamline commercial and retail banking needs.

