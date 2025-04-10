JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of MBX Biosciences (MBX) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of MBX Biosciences (NasdaqGS:MBX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 493.67% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for MBX Biosciences is $38.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 493.67% from its latest reported closing price of $6.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBX Biosciences. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 135.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBX is 0.29%, an increase of 70.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.39% to 33,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 5,985K shares representing 17.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,812K shares representing 11.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,614K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,019K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,910K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBX by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.