JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NasdaqGS:KTOS) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.55% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 23.66. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.55% from its latest reported closing price of 21.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 1,126MM, an increase of 4.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTOS is 0.29%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.52% to 154,825K shares. The put/call ratio of KTOS is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 5,507K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,750K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 4,680K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191K shares , representing an increase of 31.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 4.36% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 4,464K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,704K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,374K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,863K shares , representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 4,268K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and it specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.