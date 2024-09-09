JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Jasper Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:JSPR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 293.42% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jasper Therapeutics is $73.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 293.42% from its latest reported closing price of $18.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jasper Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jasper Therapeutics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 24.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSPR is 0.83%, an increase of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.13% to 15,002K shares. The put/call ratio of JSPR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 1,472K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,276K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares , representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSPR by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,066K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qiming U.S. Ventures Management holds 929K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 782K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSPR by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Jasper Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jasper Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell. The company is advancing two potentially groundbreaking programs. JSP191, an anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development as a conditioning agent that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing a hematopoietic cell transplantation. It is designed to enable safer and more effective curative allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants and gene therapies. In parallel, Jasper Therapeutics is advancing its preclinical mRNA engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform, which is designed to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. Both innovative programs have the potential to transform the field and expand hematopoietic stem cell therapy cures to a greater number of patients with life-threatening cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases than is possible today.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.