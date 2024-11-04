JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Instil Bio (TIL) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Instil Bio (NasdaqCM:TIL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 287.75% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Instil Bio is $105.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 287.75% from its latest reported closing price of $27.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Instil Bio is 1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Instil Bio. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIL is 0.29%, an increase of 61.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 4,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Curative Ventures V holds 1,899K shares representing 29.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 624K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIL by 12.00% over the last quarter.

CPMG holds 411K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 391K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares , representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIL by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 258K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Instil Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Instil Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative cell therapy pipeline of autologous TIL therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer.

